Former Chelsea star Michael Essien carries out tax obligations in Indonesia

10 minutes ago | Sports News


Persib Bandung midfielder Michael Essien has taken steps to fulfill his tax obligations in Indonesia, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The 34-year-old has obtained the Taxpayer Identification Number (NWP) in order to file his income tax returns.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan enforcer went to the Regional Office of the Director General of Tax in Jabar today (Thursday) to pay his taxes.

Head of the Regional office of DJP, Yoyok Satiotomo has hailed the Ghanaian for setting a good example for the community.

He appreciated the good intentions of Essien after giving him his NPWP directly at Graha Persib.

According to Indonesia laws, persons who have lived in the Asian country for more than 183 days shall be required to pay taxes.

