Second round of E/R Division Two League kicks off on August 20
Koforidua (E/R), Aug. 15, GNA- The Second Round of the Eastern Regional Division Two League would begin on August 20, at all the league centres.
This was disclosed by the Eastern Regional Football Association Chairman, Mr Abdul Lawal, at a stakeholder's meeting with the representatives of the clubs at Koforidua.
Mr Lawal thanked the clubs, officials and supporters for making the first round of the league a success.
He said though the first round was peaceful, there were pockets of incidents of violence and misunderstandings at some match centers that need to be corrected.
Mr Lawal urged the clubs to be disciplined and stop the intimidation and unnecessary violence at match centres to make the league more attractive.
He said football in the region has grown beyond violence and advised the clubs to create friendship and support one another to help improve the quality and standard of the game.
The fixtures for the second round is as follows: Right to Dream Academy takes on Bright Stars FC at Old Akrade, Dream Chasers FC play Akro Heroes FC at Akosombo, Akosombo United FC play host to Real Kpong United FC, Akosombo FC lock horns with Krystal Palace at the Akosombo Stadium and Bazuka FC play Tallons FC at Somanya, all in Zone 1.
In Zone 2, Eastren Rovers would host Unity Black Eagles at the Koforidua Sports Stadium and Trinity White Stars play Bingy FC at Obusa Sekesua junction.
The Zone 3 matches are, Unique FC against Galaxy FC at Old Tafo, Koforidua United FC host Real Tigers FC at the Koforidua Stadium and at the Kukurantumi town Park K.K. Adonteng FC would play Susubiribi SC.
In Zone 4, Adeiso United FC play Victory FC at the Adeiso Park, Densu Rovers FC host Agape FC at Nsawam Adoagyiri, Adams FC face Aracom FA at Medie Park and Dobro Cosmos FC play Ultimate FC at Ahwerease Damang.
In Zone 5, Believers FC would play Odwenanoma FC at Bepong, Orisco FC hosts Storm Academy at Kotosu and at the Nkawkaw Stadium, Kwahu Youth Academy would play against Kwahu Warriors FC.
The Zone 7 matches will see Okuraseman SA hosting Young Liberty at Okurase, Champions FC will face B.S Pelicans FC at the Nsawam Prisons Park and Satellites City FC takes on Vateans FC at the Pobiman Macedonia Park.
In Zone 8, at Akanteng, Real Gold FC play Asuoso Ember FC, Shekinah Glory FC takes on Leicester FC at the Akim Swedru Zongo Park and Akroso Royal FC play Kotoku Leeds Academy at Akroso.
In the Zone 9 fixtures, Panthers FC host Vision Explorers FC at Oyibi Sasabi Park and Sharp Arrows FC play against Cardiff FC at Gyankama.
In Zone 10, Deportivo FC play Great Warriors FC at Aburi and at the Oyarifa Park, Skyboom FC face Verum Ipsum Academy.
In Zone 11, at Asamankese, Young Kotoko would face Basco FC and at the Akwatia GCD Park, Vidako FC would lock horns with A.C Milan FC.
GNA
