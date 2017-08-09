TOP STORIES
Life is all about repelling obstructive forces and strenthening attractive forces by brainwashing yourself with motivational messages and hardworkBy: Tetteh Osborn
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3742
|4.3786
|Euro
|5.1354
|5.1389
|Pound Sterling
|5.6716
|5.6790
|Swiss Franc
|4.4817
|4.4855
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4549
|3.4571
|S/African Rand
|0.3312
|0.3313
|Australian Dollar
|3.4563
|3.4625
Dennis Appiah Wins 2017 Belgian Super Cup With Anderlecht
Dennis Appiah was the only Ghanaian in the Anderlecht squad who beat Zulte Waragem 2-1 to win the 2017 Belgian Super Cup.
The right back played the entire duration as the league champions came from a goal down to win the season curtain-raiser.
There were no places for Emmanuel Adjei Sowah and Dauda Mohammed in the 18-man squad.
Meanwhile, top Ghana star Frank Acheampong has left the Belgium champions for China in a move that the money was very enticing.
