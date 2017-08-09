modernghana logo

Dennis Appiah Wins 2017 Belgian Super Cup With Anderlecht

Sammy Heywood Okine
5 hours ago | Football News

Dennis Appiah was the only Ghanaian in the Anderlecht squad who beat Zulte Waragem 2-1 to win the 2017 Belgian Super Cup.

The right back played the entire duration as the league champions came from a goal down to win the season curtain-raiser.

There were no places for Emmanuel Adjei Sowah and Dauda Mohammed in the 18-man squad.

Meanwhile, top Ghana star Frank Acheampong has left the Belgium champions for China in a move that the money was very enticing.

