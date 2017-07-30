modernghana logo

Ghanaian defender Kassim Nuhu continues fine form in Young Boys’ 4-0 win over Grasshoppers

- ghanasoccernet.com
21 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian defender Kassim Nuhu continued his impressive performance for Young Boys as they walloped Grasshoppers by 4-0 in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

A brace from Swiss international Christian Fassnacht set the pace while Jeam Pierre Nsame of Cameroon and an own goal from Milan Vilotic took the tally to 4-0.

With the former Medeama utility layer at the back, Young Boys have gone two matches with a clean sheet and have scored six goals in the process.

The Ghanaian who guided Young Boys to a second place finish last season is determined to see his side lift the Super League trophy this season.

His giant stature plus an incredible form at the start of the season serves as a barrier at the back for Adi Hutter's boys.

Young Boys are now on top of the Super League table with a hundred percent record to the start of the season and are hoping to keep the form until the end of the season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

