Bernard Tekpetey features as Schalke 04 wrap up China tour with draw against Inter
Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey was given the nod to feature for German giants Schalke 04 as they ended their Bundesliga tour of China with a 1-1 stalemate against Inter Milan.
The youngster impressed as a second half substitute with Schalke thrilling fans in the Asian country with exciting football and also maintained their unbeaten record in pre-season friendlies.
Schalke played two games in China, winning the first 3-2 against Besiktas.
Tekpetey and his teammates will fly back to Germany to continue preparations ahead of the new season.
Homeward bound! 🇨🇳 🔜 🇩🇪 #BLWorldTour #s04 pic.twitter.com/sM0idyOUtd
— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) July 22, 2017
