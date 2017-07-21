modernghana logo

Turkish side Bursaspor to cough a whopping €6m for Ghana striker Majeed Waris

20 minutes ago | Sports News

Turkey Super Lig side Bursaspor will have to dash out a whopping â‚¬6m to French side Lorient to land the signature of Ghana striker Majeed Waris according to Planet Mercato.

The Turkish side has been on the heels of the Ghanaian international following a great season at the Ligue 1 side in the just ended season.

Various media reports have suggested that Waris is heading to the Super Lig but possible suitors will have to meet the quoted figure to lure the former Right To Dream Academy starlet.

The 25-year old hit top form in the Ligue 1 after he recovered from an injury in the late part of the season, scoring 9 succession goals in 11 games to end the season for Lorient.

He is currently one of the most priced assets of The Merlus.

