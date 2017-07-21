modernghana logo

Forms capital donates Gh?5,000 to Asante Kotoko

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | Sports News

Forms Capital Limited, a leading Finance house in Ghana and a partner of Asante Kotoko, has donated Ghc 5000 to the management of the team.

The donation is to help cushion the management in the wake of the tragic accident the team bus got involved in which resulted in the death deputy kits manager with several others injured.

Making the presentation to the team, Chief Operating Officer of Forms Capital, the sponsors of the 'Player of The Month' for the Kotoko team, Sylvester Inkoom, expressed the company's pain and grief to the team.

Mr. Inkoom said expressed the readiness of Forms Capital to offer support to Kotoko in this difficult time.

Receiving the money, the Head of Legal of Asante Kotoko, and Operations Manager, Yaw Boafo and Mr Owusu Ansah respectively, expressed their gratitude to the company.

They described the support from Forms Capital Ltd as an amazing act that was well received and appreciated by the management.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

