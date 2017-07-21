modernghana logo

Liberian legend George Oppong Weah says he's not Ghanaian in any way

Former World's Best Player George Oppong Weah has quashed reports that he hails from Ghana.

The former AC Milan ace was asked on Starr Chat if he has any Ghanaian roots due to his middle name, Oppong, which is commonly named to persons from the Ashanti region.

However, Weah emphatically answered no, adding that Ghana helped him become the man he is during the war in his native Liberia.

"Ghana played a major role in my upbringing especially doing the war in Liberia when our national team was based in Ghana at the time," he said on Starr Chat.

Ghana he said, is a very good place to be and he is very close to many people in the country especially football players and officials.

George Weah expressed his sympathy with the Asante Kotoko team for their recent involvement in a road accident.

He said, those are some of the dangers in the game and was hopeful the team would get back strongly to entertain their fans.

