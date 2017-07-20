TOP STORIES
Ghana FA to take legal action against media house for defamation over Puma contract
The Ghana Football Association says it is a clean as snow and has vowed to take legal action against two media houses for suggesting they have misappropriated funds from the Puma sponsorship deal.
A report by Atinka's TV and radio station claimed the cash component of the contract is not paid into the GFA accounts and has 'never been properly accounted for'.
It further claimed that the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi is the only person with the knowledge of how the funds from the agreement are received and disbursed.
In a quick rebuttal, the Ghana FA established the following facts:
