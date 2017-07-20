modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana FA to take legal action against media house for defamation over Puma contract

- ghanasoccernet.com
9 minutes ago | Sports News

The Ghana Football Association says it is a clean as snow and has vowed to take legal action against two media houses for suggesting they have misappropriated funds from the Puma sponsorship deal.

A report by Atinka's TV and radio station claimed the cash component of the contract is not paid into the GFA accounts and has 'never been properly accounted for'.

It further claimed that the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi is the only person with the knowledge of how the funds from the agreement are received and disbursed.

In a quick rebuttal, the Ghana FA established the following facts:

  1. The GFA's contract with Puma is not the preserve of the President of the federation alone. The contract is thoroughly discussed by the Executive Committee with minutes of such meetings available.

  2. The financial gains from our contract with Puma are paid directly into the accounts of the GFA and captured in our annual audited accounts. The audited accounts are also made available to our members at Congress.

  3. All funds from Puma - and indeed all our sponsors - are received directly by the GFA through our accounts and properly accounted for as can be seen in our audited accounts by the Auditor General of the Ghana.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

We are not against Office of Special Prosecutor's Bill- Minority

5 hours ago

Hot Audio: Inusah Fuseini replies Akufo-Addo: I want to be your "Secur...

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Conviction precedes perfection

By: Samuel k obour quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36784.3721
Euro5.03175.0343
Pound Sterling5.69045.6968
Swiss Franc4.57544.5787
Canadian Dollar3.47043.4731
S/African Rand0.33720.3374
Australian Dollar3.46433.4705
body-container-line