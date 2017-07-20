modernghana logo

Italian lower side FeralpiSalò hand trial to Ghanaian kid Samuel Darko Appiah

ghanasoccernet.com
36 minutes ago


Ghanaian teenager Samuel Appiah Darko has arrived at Italian lower side FeralpiSalÃ² for a trial, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal.

The 19-year-old is expected to be evaluated by the coach before a decision is made on his future.

The youngster is available on a free transfer after being released by giants Inter Milan.

Appiah scored 8 goals for Inter Milan's Primavera two seasons ago.

FeralpiSalÃ² currently plays in Lega Pro Prima Division

Samuel Darko Appiah

