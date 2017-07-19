modernghana logo

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin Boateng suffers injury in pre-season friendly against reserved side

- ghanasoccernet.com
24 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng suffered an injury in Las Palmas 1-1 stalemate against the club's reserve squad on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old left the field with discomfort in his ankle as La Liga side shared the spoils against Las Palmas  AtlÃ©tico.

The former Schalke and AC Milan midfielder will undergo further test to ascertain the severity of the injury.

Las Palmas new coach  Manolo Marquez  has been trimming the rough edges of his team ahead of the Spanish La Liga.

