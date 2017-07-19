TOP STORIES
The only way one can win the race of life is to complet the inherent lfe-cycle set before him/herBy: kofi beng
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Las Palmas midfielder Kevin Boateng suffers injury in pre-season friendly against reserved side
Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng suffered an injury in Las Palmas 1-1 stalemate against the club's reserve squad on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old left the field with discomfort in his ankle as La Liga side shared the spoils against Las Palmas AtlÃ©tico.
The former Schalke and AC Milan midfielder will undergo further test to ascertain the severity of the injury.
Las Palmas new coach Manolo Marquez has been trimming the rough edges of his team ahead of the Spanish La Liga.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News