Juve star Kwadwo Asamoah sings Puff Daddy's "I'll be missing you" for departed Leonardo Bonucci
Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah sang Puff Daddy's "I'll be missing you" as farewell to Leonardo Bonucci who left to sign for AC Milan.
A performance was quickly shared and went viral.
The question being asked is if Asamoah has a future in music after his career.
Kwadwo Asamoah
