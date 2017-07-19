modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Juve star Kwadwo Asamoah sings Puff Daddy's "I'll be missing you" for departed Leonardo Bonucci

- ghanasoccernet.com
23 minutes ago | Sports News

Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah sang Puff Daddy's "I'll be missing you" as farewell to Leonardo Bonucci who left to sign for AC Milan.

A performance was quickly shared and went viral.
The question being asked is if Asamoah has a future in music after his career.

Kwadwo Asamoah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

EC staff Petition Akufo-Addo To Remove Charlotte Osei

45 minutes ago

I will ensure acts of corruption are punished - President

13 hours ago

quot-img-1‘Genius begins great works; labor alone finishes them.’

By: Joseph Joubert    quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line