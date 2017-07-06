modernghana logo

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah officially a free agent after leaving Cordoba

- ghanasoccernet.com
6 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah is now officially a free agent and can join any club of his choice after his two year contract with Cordoba officially came to an end.

The former Mirandes man lost his starting line up to Polish Pawel last season and subsequently lost national team slot.

Brimah will have to use the opportunity he has to get his career back on track and play more at club level.

'Yes I have left Cordoba and as at now I don't know where I am going. 'I have attracted interests from a number of clubs from countries including Portugal and also Belgium,' He said

'At the moment my manager is on top of the situation and my next destination will be clear in the coming days,'he revealed

He has been the first choice in post for Ghana in the last two years.

Razak Brimah

