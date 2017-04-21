modernghana logo

Dutch-born Jonathan Opoku on verge of securing promotion with Dutch second tier side VVV-Venlo

- ghanasoccernet.com
35 minutes ago | Sports News


Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Johnathan Opoku will secure promotion with VVV- Venlo if they avoid defeat at Eindhoven in the Eerste Divisie tonight.

The 26-year-old, who is currently injured will not be involved at the Jan Louwers Stadion.

Opoku has missed the side's last six games due to the setback.

Venlo are nine points clear with three games to end the season, meaning avoiding defeat will secure promotion to the Dutch Eridivisie.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian has netted 10 times for the side this season.

