Mohammed Fatau Talks About Sulley Muntari’s Legendary Benevolence Nature

Former Ajax academy stalwart, Mohammed Fatau has spoken about the generosity of Sulley Ali Muntari and his disposition to doing good always.

Speaking to Jasmine Joe Debrah on Friday, December 30, 2016 on Happy [98.9] FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports, Mohammed Fatau who now plays his football with Turkish Super League side, Gaziantepspor said Sulley Muntari’s hospitality towards him at Udinese (Italy) was one in a million.

“The first time I touched down in Udinese, Italy, Sulley gave me three brand new football boots”

“He also took me out for a shopping spree. In fact, it was Sulley Muntari, who bought me my first iPhone,” Mohammed Fatau noted.

“Sulley will always drive to the hotel where I was lodging and take me to his house to enjoy some good meals. It was such a memorable experience worth mentioning,” he said.

Born on August 27, 1984, Sulley Muntari earned his first cap for the Black Stars in 2002 and went on to play over 80 games for the senior national soccer team of Ghana, scoring 20 goals on the road.

But Sulley’s national team career sadly came to an abrupt halt at the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament after an alleged punch-up with Moses Armah Parker (A member of the then Black Stars management committee team) at the Brasilia Palace Hotel over an unpaid appearance fee.

In view of that, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) hurriedly wielded the axe slapping Sulley Muntari with an indefinite suspension from the Black Stars team whilst withdrawing his accreditation with immediate effect.

The former AC Milan midfielder however, wrote a letter to the Ghana Football Association in June 2016 to express his sincere apology to the GFA and the nation for the embarrassment his action caused Ghana in Brazil.

Sulley’s apology is yet to see the light of day as the GFA continues to keep him in the dark.

Despite being chastised for his unquestionable behavior, Sulley Muntari commands lots of respect from colleagues and the majority of Ghanaian football fans for his kindheartedness.

Follow Amisty on twitter @ElAmistyNobo

