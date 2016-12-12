Pure Joy, Now Uncle T United  

Division One side, Pure Joy Stars FC has metamorphosed into Prampram Uncle T United FC DAILY GUIDE SPORTS can confirm.

And by the change, the Prampram-based side has severed ties with its foreign partners, and it is now owned solely by Mr Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers).

Admitting the change of name, he said “Yeah, the team is now known as Uncle T United FC, meaning I have the sole ownership.”

“Plans are underway to give the team a face-lift from the technical to the playing body. As new names come with changes, expect to see a new side that will strive to set high standards of professionalism in Ghana soccer.”

Meanwhile, Parmalat, producers of Purejoy Juice, has sold the company to Lactalis in France, hence the change of name.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

