The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 12 December 2016 13:41 CET

Pure Joy, Now Uncle T United  

By Daily Guide
TT Brothers
TT Brothers

Division One side, Pure Joy Stars FC has metamorphosed into Prampram Uncle T United FC DAILY GUIDE SPORTS  can confirm.

And by the change, the Prampram-based side has severed ties with its foreign partners, and it is now owned solely by Mr Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers).

Admitting the change of name, he said “Yeah, the team is now known as Uncle T United FC, meaning I have the sole ownership.”

“Plans are underway to give the team a face-lift from the technical to the playing body. As new names come with changes, expect to see a new side that will strive to set high standards of professionalism in Ghana soccer.”

Meanwhile, Parmalat, producers of Purejoy Juice, has sold the company to Lactalis in France, hence the change of name.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

LIVE THE LIFE YOU DREAM OF NOW FOR YOU DO NOT KNOW IF YOU LIVE NEXT SECOND
By: collin COMEY
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img