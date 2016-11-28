EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian teen Kofi Amoako Atta impresses on trial and set to pen Galatarasay deal

Ghanaian starlet Kofi Amoako Atta is close to joining Turkish giants Galatasaray, GHANASoccernet.com understands.

The Spartan FC player has impressed the technical team of Galatasary for the past couple of days.

Amoako is said to have attracted interests from two other European sides but he looks certain to pen a deal for the Yellow-Reds.

The 17-year-old is managed by Accra-based Soccertime Africa and Futbol Division who are confident of securing a deal for the promising prospect.

Amoako recently signed for ambitious Greater Accra second division side Lakeside Spartans from Crystal Palace Academy.

