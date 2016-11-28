The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 28 November 2016 18:55 CET

EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian teen Kofi Amoako Atta impresses on trial and set to pen Galatarasay deal

Ghanaian starlet Kofi Amoako Atta is close to joining Turkish giants Galatasaray, GHANASoccernet.com understands. 

The Spartan FC player has impressed the technical team of Galatasary for the past couple of days.

Amoako is said to have attracted interests from two other European sides but he looks certain to pen a deal for the Yellow-Reds.

The 17-year-old is managed by Accra-based Soccertime Africa and Futbol Division who are confident of securing a deal for the promising prospect.

Amoako recently signed for ambitious  Greater Accra second division side Lakeside Spartans from Crystal Palace  Academy.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Morality, like art, means drawing a line someplace.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img