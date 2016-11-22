Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Sports News | 22 November 2016

 ‘Gyan Is Fine’

By Daily Guide
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan

Business manager for Asamoah Gyan Sammy Anim Addo has poured cold water on wild speculation that the Black Stars skipper would not be available for the 2017 African Cup of Nations.

It came up after their weekend league match that the striker did not last the entire duration; fuelling rumors that Gyan has suffered yet another serious injury.

The player’s manager admitted that Gyan had to give way midway the game.

But he said “It is true Gyan had to leave the pitch on Saturday, it was just a precautionary measure,” said Samuel Anim, business manager of Gyan.

“It is not as serious as people are describing it so there is no cause for alarm, I have spoken with him and he is fine.”

Gyan returned from a short injury lay off to face Al-Jazira but couldn’t.

He was absent when Ghana travelled to play as guests of Egypt few weeks ago.

The player is expected to meet the medical team to ascertain the degree of his hamstring sprain.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

Down fall of a man is not the end of his life.
By: DJ NELSON
