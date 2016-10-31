Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kevin Boateng strikes again, William Owusu scores brace, Ernest Asante & FIVE others score, plus Nana Asare sent off and more

Kevin-Prince Boateng continued his sensational scoring form in the Spanish La Liga after netting for Las Palmas in their game on Sunday night.

William Owusu Acheampong scored a brace in Belgium while Ernest Asante, Godsway Donyoh, Raman Chibsah and Abdul Osman all scored for their clubs.

Former Kotoko players Ben Acheampong and Rashid Sumaila both scored.

There were goals for Emmanuel Boateng in Portugal while Nana Akwasi Asare was sent off in Belgium.

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom collapsed while in action in Italy.

GHANAsoccernet.com's El Akyereko has a comprehensive wrap on how Ghanaian players fared abroad with just 9 goals to report.

ENGLAND

Ghana deputy captain Andre Ayew came off the bench in the 60th minute to replace Pedro Obiang as his West Ham United succumbed to a 2-0 loss at Everton.

Injury returnee Kwesi Appiah could not make the Crystal Palace squad when the Eagles lost 4-2 against in-form Liverpool Selhurst Park.

Leicester City earned a point from Tottenham Hotspur after holding them to a 1-1 draw at the White Hart Lane. Ghana attacker Jeffrey Schlupp came off the bench in the 68th minute to play for City while Daniel Amartey warmed the bench.

Dutch youth international of Ghanaian descent Timothy Fosu-Mensah missed out of the Manchester United squad that drew 0-0 with Burnley. United played with ten men.

Meanwhile in the Championship, defender Andy Yiadom assisted the opening goal for Barnsley in their 2-2 draw with Brentford.

Jordan Ayew assisted the opening goal for Aston Villa in their 1-1 draw at Birmingham City on Sunday. Winger Albert Adomah was subbed in the 28th minute after suffering an injury.

Attacker Elvis Manu warmed the bench for Brighton who won 5-0 against Norwich City. Ghanaian-born Norwegian international Alexander Tettey played for the losers.

Elsewhere Belgian-born Ghanaian Denis Odoi watched from the Fulham bench as the Cottagers defeated Huddersfield Town 5-0.

Winger Christian Atsu was introduced in second-half stoppage-time by Newcastle United who posted a 2-1 win over Preston North End.

In the League One, Coventry and Walsall shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Burnley loanee Daniel Agyei played 70 minutes for City but former Arsenal youth team goalkeeper Corey Addai was out of the City first team squad.

Crystal Palace loanee Hiram Boateng was not part of the Bristol Rovers side that lost 2-1 against Peterborough United.

Former Arsenal player Abumere Ogogo was in full time action for Shrewsbury Town as they drew 1-1 with Southend United.

In the League Two, English-born Nana Kyei suffered an injury and was replaced in the 38th minute while he was in action for Barnet who won 3-2 against Hartlepool United.

Carlisle United posted a 3-1 win over Crawley Town. Ghanaians Derek Asamoah and Daniel Pappoe Mills warmed the United and Town benches respectively.

Elsewhere 16-year-old Wales-born Ghanaian defender Ethan Ampadu watched from the Exeter City bench as they won 3-0 at Morecambe Wanderers.

Reading loanee Tariqe Fosu was introduced in the 91st minute by Colchester United who lost 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle.

In the National League, Daniel Nti scored to help York City earn a 2-2 draw with ten-man Sutton United. Defender Kevin Amankwaah played for United but Bradley Hudson-Odoi warmed their bench.

Former Watford player Bernard Mensah played the first 45 minutes for Aldershot in their 1-0 win over Guiseley.

NETHERLANDS

Former Ajax Amsterdam defender Leeroy Owusu lasted the entire period of the game for Excelsior Rotterdam who lost 1-0 against Ajax at the Amsterdam Arena.

Ghana starlet Yaw Yeboah lasted the entire period of the game for FC Twente who were held to a 0-0 draw by visiting Roda FC at the De Grolsch Veste in Enschede.

NEC Nijmegen earned a point at FC Utrecht after holding them to a 1-1 draw. German-born Ghanaian Reagy Ofosu lasted the first 45 minutes while Quincy Owusu-Abeyie was introduced in second-half stoppage-time.

Defender Derrick Luckassen was in full time action for AZ Alkmaar who won 1-0 at ADO Den Haag.

Willem II posted a 2-1 win over FC Groningen. Kumasi-born Portugal youth international Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah played 62 minutes for the winners.

FC Utrecht II slipped to a 1-0 away loss against Den Bosch. Ghanaian youth forward Rodney Antwi came off the bench to play for the losers.

Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong climbed off the bench in the 68th minute to play for NAC Breda in their 4-3 win at Oss on Friday.

In the third-tier league, 15-year-old Myron Boadu warmed the bench for AZ Alkmaar II in their 3-0 away win over VVSB.

DENMARK

Midfielder Ibrahim Moro was in fine shape for Silkeborg who were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Odense BK. Former Brescia midfielder Mase Nana Addo Welbeck played 71 minutes for the away side.

Both Godsway Donyoh and Ernest Asante scored for Nordsjaelland in a 7-goal thriller as they posted a 4-3 win over Viborg at the Right to Dream Park on Friday. Neither Divine Naah, Collins Tanor, Dominic Oduro nor Abdul Mumin was in the Nordsjaelland squad for the game.

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Mensah failed to make the Horsens squad for their 2-0 loss at SÃ¸nderjyskE.

Danish-born Danny Amankwaa did not play for FC Copenhagen in their 3-1 win over Midtjylland in the Superliga derby.

ESTONIA

Former Asante Kotoko defender Michael Ofosu-Appiah played for Infonet in their 3-1 away win over Paide in the top-flight league. 2006 Ghana World Cup star Haminu Dramani warmed the bench for the victors.

FRANCE

Ghana youth defender Geoffrey Acheampong could not make the Bastia squad for their 0-0 draw with Dijon on Saturday.

But striker Abdul Majeed Waris played full throttle for Lorient who shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Montpellier at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir.

2015 Ghana U20 defender Emmanuel Ntim was unused by Valenciennes in their disappointing 3-2 home loss against Nimes.

French-born forward Grejohn Kyei was introduced in the 75th minute by Stade de Reims as they nicked a 1-0 win over Le Havre.

Meanwhile in the Ligue de National, former Ghana youth midfielder Charles Boateng played full throttle for Avranches in their 2-2 draw with Les Herbiers.

GERMANY

Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman and youngster Bernard Tekpetey were both unused by Schalke 04 who managed a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

Daniel Opare failed to make the Augsburg squad for their 3-1 home loss against giants Bayern Munich.

Midfielder Gideon Jung played the entire 90 minutes for ten-man Hamburg SV who slipped to a 3-0 loss against FC Koln.

Bundesliga II leaders Eintracht Braunschweig were beaten 3-2 at Dynamo Dresden. Ghanaian defender Joseph Baffo watched the game from the Braunschweig bench while injury returnee Philemon Ofosu-Ayeh could not make their squad for the game. However German-born Ghanaian striker Erich Berko came off the bench in the 87th minute to play for Dresden.

Injury returnee David Atanga failed to make the Heidenheim squad for their 2-1 loss at Bochum.

18-year-old Hans Sarpei Nunoo could not make the grades for Stuttgart in their 3-1 win at Karlsruher SC.

In the Liga 3, former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Evans Owusu Nyarko warmed the bench for Holstein Kiel in their 1-1 draw at PreuÃŸen MÃ¼nster.

Striker Okyere Kwasi Wriedt was in action for Osnabruck who suffered a 1-0 loss at Hallescher FC.

At the Mechatronik Arena, midfielder Manfried Osei-Kwadwo was in full time action for Sonnenhof when they drew 0-0 with Duisburg.

German-born Kwame Kusi warmed the bench for Fortuna Koln in their 1-0 away win over Sportfreunde Lotte.

Former Wolfsburg player Daniel Kofi Kyereh played the full 90 minutes for Havelse in their 4-0 win over Eintracht Norderstedt.

Meanwhile Kevin-Okyere Weidlich was in action for Energie Cottbus in their 2-1 loss against BAK'07.

ITALY

Godfred Donsah watched from the bench as his 10-man Bologna side slipped to a 1-0 home loss against Fiorentina.

Elsewhere at the Juventus Stadium, midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah watched from the bench as his Juventus side beat Napoli 2-1. Gonzalo Higuain scored the winner for the Old Ladies.

Sassuolo slipped to a 2-1 loss at Lazio. Midfielder Alfred Duncan climbed off the bench in the 71st minute to play for the Green and Blacks while youngster Claud Adjapong was unused.

Atalanta punished Genoa 3-0 in a lopsided clash. Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie continued his bench warming exercise at Genoa.

Former AC Milan striker Kingsley Boateng was not part of the Bari side that won 2-0 against Pro Vercelli.

Benevento managed a slim 1-0 win over Spezia. Raman Chibsah scored the solitary goal in the 81st minute while Inter Milan loanee Bright Gyamfi played 61 minutes for the winners.

Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom collapsed on the pitch after colliding with an opponent during Latina's 2-1 loss at Cittadella. Attacker Maxwell Boadu Acsoty featured for Latina.

Defender Bright Addae played in a holding midfield role and was booked in the 45th minute as his Ascoli side won 2-0 at Carpi.

Masahudu Alhassan was not a member of the Perugia squad that won 4-1 at Vicenza.

Ransford Selasi was a bench warmer for Novara in their 4-3 loss at Ternana.

Moses Odjer came off the bench to play the last 11 minutes of normal time for Salernitana in their 0-0 draw with Pisa.

Amidu Salifu was in action for Mantova in their 3-2 loss against Reggiana.

In the third-tier league, former Torino player Emmanuel Gyasi was in full time action for Pistoiese who lost 2-1 against Cremonese.

Obuasi-born Ghanaian kid Samuel Adu Poku hit the crossbar 7 times and failed to get on the score-sheet for Inter Milan U14 who lost 2-0 against city-rivals AC Milan in the junior league.

POLAND

Striker Saddam Sulley failed to make the grades at Legia Warsaw who won 4-1 against Korona Kielce. Belgian international of Ghanaian descent Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe played for the winners.

Midfielder Aziz Tetteh was in action for 80 minutes for Lech Poznan as they won 2-0 against WisÅ‚a PÅ‚ock.

PORTUGAL

Ghanaian youngster Osei Barnes came off the bench in the 68th minute to play for Pacos de Ferreira in their 3-0 loss at Benfica.

Emmanuel Boateng came off the bench to score the winner for Moreirense in their 2-1 away win over Tondela.

Vitoria Guimaraes disciplined Rio Ave 3-0 on Sunday evening. Bernard Mensah played the last 5 minutes of the game for the winners while Alhassan Wakaso played full throttle.

In the second-tier league, Joseph Amoah was in full time action and helped Vitoria Guimaraes II to 1-0 win over Famalicao.

Emmanuel Oti played 72 minutes for Sporting Braga II in their 0-0 draw at Freamunde on Saturday.

Portimonense won 2-1 against Vizela. Ghanaian youngster Lumor Agbenyenu played for Portimonense while Payin Boakye played for Vizela.

Ernest Ohemeng came off the bench to play the last 29 minutes for Academica who drew 0-0 with Gil Vicente.

BELGIUM

Mitch Apau assisted the consolation goal for Westerlo in their 2-1 loss against Genk. Dutch-born Elton Acolatse played 76 minutes for Westerlo. But midfielder Bennard Kumordzi warmed the bench for Genk.

Eric Ocansey assisted the opener for KAS Eupen in their 2-2 draw with Lokeren. The former Aspire Academy starlet was replaced in the 85th minute.

Nana Akwasi Asare was sent off in the 90th minute while in action for Gent in their 2-0 loss against KV Mechelen.

Nana Ampomah returned to the Waasland-Beveren team and started from the bench as they clashed with Anderlecht. Both Emmanuel Adjei Sowah and Frank Acheampong started the game for Anderlecht. French-born Dennis Appiah could not gain match fitness to play in the game for Anderlecht.

In the second-tier league, Lommel United ended Lierse SK's three-game winning streak after beating them 2-0 at their own backyard. Ghanaian defender Issahaku Yakubu played for Lierse.

Forward William Owusu scored both goals for FC Antwerp in their 2-0 win over Tubize.

TURKEY

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Issah warmed the bench for GenÃ§lerbirliÄŸi when they were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Besiktas.

Former Almeria midfielder Fatau Mohammed assisted the second goal for Gaziantepspor in their 3-1 home win over Osmanlispor. He played the entire game.

Joseph Attamah could not make the Istanbul squad for their 5-1 win over Akhisar.

Jerry Akaminko was not in the EskiÅŸehirspor side that won 4-1 against BandÄ±rmaspor.

Former Ghana youth midfielder Seidu Salifu debuted for Adana Demirspor as they earned a 1-1 point at ÃœmranÄ±yespor.

Defender John Boye was booked in the 36th minute and played the full 90 minutes for Sivasspor in their 1-0 away win over Manisaspor.

USA

DC United succumbed to a 4-2 loss against visiting Montreal Impact. Both Lloyd Sam and Patrick Nyarko started the game for United while Dominic Oduro played full throttle for the victors.

Montreal Impact won 1-0 against 10-man New York Red Bull. Dominic Oduro played 74 minutes for the Impact.

Ema Boateng played 70 minutes for LA Galaxy in their 1-0 win over Colorado Rapids on Sunday.

Midfielder Kwadwo Poku returned from suspension to play for Miami FC in their 1-0 win over Edmonton.

Puerto Rico edged Carolina RailHawks 2-1 on Saturday night. Evans Frimpong sat on the bench for the winners but Michael Kafari was not part of their squad.

SCOTLAND

Midfielder Prince Buaben watched from the bench as his Heart of Midlothian drew 3-3 against Inverness CT.

Joe Dodoo was brought on in the 70th minute by Rangers who posted a 3-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

And, at the McDiarmid Park, Ghanaian captain Abdul Osman netted the winner for Partick Thistle as they won 2-1 against St Johnstone.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey watched from the Atletico Madrid bench as they won 4-2 against Malaga on Saturday.

Spain-born could-be Ghanaian Inaki Williams was in action for Athletic Club who drew 1-1 with bottom-placed Osasuna.

Kevin-Prince Boateng started the game for Las Palmas in their clash with Celta de Vigo on Sunday night.

In the Segunda Division, Razak Brimah continued his bench warming exercise at Cordoba as he watched from the bench in their 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid.

AUSTRIA

Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker Kevin Luckassen played the entire duration of the game for St Polten in their 1-0 home loss against Rheindorf Altach.

Former AshantiGold defender Kadri Mohammed failed to make the Austria Wien squad for their 2-0 win over leaders Sturm Graz.

BELARUS

Both Joel Famayeh and Dickson Afoakwa played for Dinamo Brest who lost 1-0 against Naftan. Latif Amadu was unused.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Striker Benjamin Tetteh warmed the bench for Slovacko in their 1-1 draw with Teplice on Saturday.

EGYPT

Former Asante Kotoko striker Ben Acheampong scored the equalizer for El Daklyeh in their 2-2 away draw with Al Nasr Taa'den.

Striker Samuel Afum assisted a goal for Wadi Degla in their 2-1 away win over El Sharqiya.

John Antwi starred for Al Ahly in their 2-2 draw with Al Ittihad on Sunday.

GREECE

Owusu-Ansah Kontor lasted the entire period of the game for Larissa in their 2-0 win over Panionios in the Super League on Saturday.

Wakaso Mubarak was in full time action for Panathinaikos who won 2-0 against Iraklis.

Veria and Platanias shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw. Ghanaian midfielder Michael Asigba played the entire game for Veria but former Dutch youth international Jeffrey Sarpong was not in their team for the game.

KAZAKHSTAN

Striker Patrick Twumasi could not make the Astana squad for their 0-0 draw at Irtysh. Astana have already won the Premier League title.

SOUTH AFRICA

Edwin Gyimah was voted Man of the Man in Orlando Pirates' 0-0 draw with PSL leaders Kaizer Chiefs. Former AshGold winger Bernard Morrison was introduced in the second-half.

Lawrence Lartey watched from the Ajax Cape Town bench as they lost 2-0 against SuperSport United.

Former Wa All Stars defender Joseph Adjei warmed the bench for Cape Town City FC in their 2-1 win over Sundowns.

Gold Arrows earned a point at Maritzburg United after holding them to a 2-2 draw. German-born Ghanaian Dennis Danso Weidlich was in full time action for United.

SWEDEN

Varberg won 2-1 against Ljungskile in the second-tier league. Former Right to Dream Academy graduate Thomas Boakye played the entire game for the winners but former Asante Kotoko midfielder Yussif Chibsah sat on the bench of the losers.

Joseph Aidoo could not make the Hammarby squad for their 1-1 draw with NorrkÃ¶ping on Sunday.

Gefle IF breathe live into their survival after winning 1-0 against champions Malmo FF. Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu was introduced in the 92nd minute. Black Stars midfielder Enock Adu Kofi was not part of the Malmo squad.

Relegation-battling Helsingborg IF slammed relegated Falkenberg IF 4-1. Ghanaian youngster Enock Kwakwa was not part of the Falkenberg squad.

SWITZERLAND

Striker Ebenezer Assifuah was introduced in the 72nd minute by FC Sion who mauled Lugano 5-1. Ishmael Yartey was not part of the Sion squad for the game.

Young Boys piled pressure on second-placed FC Sion after embarrassing Vaduz 5-0. Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu played the entire 90 minutes while Swiss-born Kwadwo Duah was introduced in the second-half.

BULGARIA

Former Ghana U20 forward Francis Narh was in action for Levski Sofia in their 1-1 draw with Botev Plovdiv.

CROATIA

Former Inter Milan and Genoa attacker Said Ahmed Said was in action for Hajduk Split who won 1-0 against Osijek.

NORWAY

Aalesund and Haugesund shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw. Dutch-born Ghanaian Edwin Gyasi was in 87 minutes of action for Aalesund.

Both Gilbert Koomson and Mahatma Otoo featured for Sogndal IF in their 3-1 loss at Odd.

IK Start dashed their own relegation survival hopes after losing 2-1 against visiting FK Brann. Ghanaian striker Dennis Agyare Antwi was in 90 minutes of action for Start.

Stromsgodset posted a 2-0 win over Rosenborg BK. Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey manned the post for Rosenborg while duo Mohammed Abu and Bismark Adjei-Boateng starred for the winners.

Valerenga and Lillestrom shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Manchester City starlet Ernest Agyiri was unused by the hosts while Francis Dickoh failed to make the visitors squad for the game.

In the second-tier league, midfielder Mohammed Fuseini was introduced in the second-half by Asane who drew 1-1 with Ranheim.

ROMANIA

Steaua Bucuresti climbed to the summit of the table after beating CSM IaÅŸi 2-0. Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muniru was unused the by winners.

RUSSIA

Jonathan Mensah played in defence for Anzhi who drew 0-0 with FK Krasnodar. Injured Rabiu Mohammed missed the game.

FK Ufa recorded a 2-0 win at the expense of Arsenal Tula. Emmanuel Frimpong sat on the Tula bench but Awal Mohammed could not make their squad for the game.

UKRAINE

Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari was brought on in the 66th minute by Stal Kamianske who drew 1-1 with Dnipro.

