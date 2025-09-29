ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Sports Minister Kofi Adams announces $1.2m budget for Black Stars' final games

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Sports Minister Kofi Adams announces $1.2m budget for Black Stars final games
MON, 29 SEP 2025

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has disclosed that $1.2 million has been allocated to the Black Stars’ final two fixtures in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this October.

Ghana will travel to face the Central African Republic before returning home to host Comoros in decisive Matchday 9 and 10 encounters.

Addressing the press on Monday, Mr Adams detailed the financial breakdown, noting that $733,000 has been earmarked for the away clash, while $387,000 will cover expenses for the home fixture.

“The two-match engagement carries a total estimated cost of $1.2 million, broken down as $733,000 for the away game in Casablanca against Central African Republic and $387,000 for the home game against Comoros in Accra,” the Sports Minister, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, explained.

He further revealed that fuel-related costs have been absorbed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), easing the burden on the ministry’s budget.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic at Stade El Abdi on Wednesday, October 8, before hosting Comoros, currently third in the group, at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, in what promises to be a decisive showdown.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

DStv subscribers in Ghana to get up to 50% and more value from October 1 DStv subscribers in Ghana to get up to 50% and more value from October 1

1 hour ago

PAC grills government statistician over alleged GH¢46,000 lunch, per diem irregularities PAC grills government statistician over alleged GH¢46,000 lunch, per diem irregu...

2 hours ago

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George 'We will block every ghost box' — Sam George vows crack down on pirated Nigerian...

2 hours ago

GES dismisses KNUST SHS Assistant Headmaster over viral video scandal GES dismisses KNUST SHS Assistant Headmaster over viral video scandal

2 hours ago

C/R: Bridge at Agona Nsaba risks collapse C/R: Bridge at Agona Nsaba risks collapse

4 hours ago

Public Accounts Committee resumes public hearings on Auditor-Generals report Public Accounts Committee resumes public hearings on Auditor-General's report

4 hours ago

Deputy Director-General of NACOC, Mr Alexander Twum-Barimah NACOC closes chemist shops over illegal tramadol sales

4 hours ago

How marijuana packaged as tea bags was found in SHS student’s bag How marijuana packaged as tea bags was found in SHS student’s bag

5 hours ago

Ghanas boxing legend, Professor Azumah Nelson “Over 80% of Ghanaian boxers are on drugs” — Azumah Nelson

5 hours ago

General Mamady Doumbouya had said he would not run for president but signs suggest he now will. By PATRICK MEINHARDT (AFP) Guinea presidential vote set for December 28

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line