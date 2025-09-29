2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Sports Minister Kofi Adams announces $1.2m budget for Black Stars' final games

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has disclosed that $1.2 million has been allocated to the Black Stars’ final two fixtures in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this October.

Ghana will travel to face the Central African Republic before returning home to host Comoros in decisive Matchday 9 and 10 encounters.

Addressing the press on Monday, Mr Adams detailed the financial breakdown, noting that $733,000 has been earmarked for the away clash, while $387,000 will cover expenses for the home fixture.

“The two-match engagement carries a total estimated cost of $1.2 million, broken down as $733,000 for the away game in Casablanca against Central African Republic and $387,000 for the home game against Comoros in Accra,” the Sports Minister, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, explained.

He further revealed that fuel-related costs have been absorbed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), easing the burden on the ministry’s budget.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic at Stade El Abdi on Wednesday, October 8, before hosting Comoros, currently third in the group, at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 12, in what promises to be a decisive showdown.