ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Liverpool teenage forward Rio Ngumoha signs first professional deal

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Rio Ngumoha has made four appearance across all competitions for Liverpool this season
FRI, 26 SEP 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Rio Ngumoha has made four appearance across all competitions for Liverpool this season

Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha has signed his first professional contract with the Premier League champions.

Ngumoha, 17, scored a 100th-minute winner against Newcastle on his Premier League debut last month.

Liverpool have not confirmed the length of Ngumoha's new deal.

The forward left Chelsea's academy to join the Reds in September 2024 and has made five senior appearances for the club.

In January, Ngumoha became the youngest player to start a match for Liverpool - aged 16 years and 135 days old - in a 4-0 win over Accrington in the FA Cup.

He was also handed a Champions League debut this month when the Reds beat Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

Ngumoha has featured for England at various junior levels and made his debut for the under-19s on 3 September.

He was regarded as the best player in his age group at Chelsea but moved to Liverpool because he believed there was a better pathway to first-team football.

This was despite attempted assurances and several significant future contracts having been offered by the Blues.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot included Ngumoha in his first-team picture in pre-season this year, starting him against Athletic Club in August.

Playing from the left wing, Ngumoha scored just two minutes into the encounter and he left the field to a standing ovation midway through the second half.

That performance came on the back of an assist against AC Milan and goal against Yokohama F. Marinos in Asian friendlies.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council

3 hours ago

Full text President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA [Full text] President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA

3 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on September 26 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 26

3 hours ago

UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama

3 hours ago

50-year-oldwoman jailed two years for defrauding sevenpeopleof rent 50-year-old woman jailed two years for defrauding seven people of rent

3 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia pledges welfare system for NPP members, says no more ‘adidigya’ or ‘meny...

4 hours ago

Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his boss money Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his b...

4 hours ago

NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwakye Ofosu NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwak...

4 hours ago

Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities at UNGA80 Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities...

4 hours ago

Kidi and Late Daddy Lumba KiDi shares his biggest musical regret

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line