Black Queens: Comfort Yeboah completes move Spanish top flight side DUX Logrono

Ghana international Comfort Yeboah has sealed a move to Spanish Liga F side DUX Logroño ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The right-back joins the club from Ghana Women’s Premier League champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies, with her transfer confirmed on Thursday, September 25, just days after featuring in the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Yeboah becomes the second Ghanaian to sign for Logroño this month, following in the footsteps of teammate Nancy Amoh, who also made the switch from Ampem Darkoa.

The 19-year-old has already begun training with her new side and is in line to make her debut when Logroño face Alhama FC on Saturday, September 27.

A key figure for Ghana’s senior women’s national team, Yeboah played every minute of the Black Queens’ campaign at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, helping the team clinch bronze.