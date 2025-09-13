Wada says Kenya non-compliant with anti-doping code

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has alleged that Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency (ADAK) is non-compliant with its code and the east African nation will face consequences next month unless certain conditions are met.

Wada said in a statement released on the eve of the World Championships in Tokyo that ADAK had not addressed "several critical requirements" which were highlighted in an audit in May last year.

ADAK has 21 days from receiving formal notice to dispute Wada's allegation of non-compliance.

Wada's decision was taken by its executive committee following recommendations from its independent compliance review committee.

Its statement added the decision, and its consequences, will enter into force on 2 October, after the end of the World Championships, unless the decision is challenged before the same date.

Under potential sanctions, ADAK will lose all Wada privileges including funding and participation in agency programmes and Kenyan representatives will be barred from holding positions on Wada boards or committees.

Kenya would also be barred from being awarded the rights to host regional, continental or world championships and other international events during any period of non-compliance.

The east African nation intends to bid to host either the 2029 or 2031 World Athletics Championships after failing in an attempt to host this year's edition, which begins on Saturday.

BBC Sport Africa has contacted Kenyan officials for comment on Wada's announcement.

Doping has been an issue with Kenyan athletics for a number of years, with a total of 19 individuals from the country banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in 2025 alone.

Six others have been provisionally suspended since January including Ruth Chepngetich, the women's marathon world record holder.

Another marathon runner, Sabastian Sawe, the fastest man in the world this year, said on Thursday the issue has "become like a cancer for Kenyan athletes".

In a statement, about his own testing regimen with the AIU, the winner of both the London and Valencia marathons claimed "doping is a huge problem in our country".

Ethiopia's Welteji suspended

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Diribe Welteji won silver in the 1500m short track at the World Indoor Championships earlier this year

Meanwhile, Ethiopian middle distance runner Diribe Welteji will miss the World Championships after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) granted a request from the AIU to provisionally suspend her.

The 23-year-old, who won silver in the 1500 metres at the last World Championships in Budapest two years ago, was cleared of a charge of failing or refusing to submit a doping sample by the Ethiopian Anti-Doping Authority in late August.

The AIU appealed to Cas, releasing a statement on Thursday saying it had requested Welteji be ineligible to compete until the matter was adjudicated.

Cas confirmed she will be suspended for the duration of its arbitration process.

Welteji was scheduled to run in the women's 1500m heats at Tokyo's National Stadium on Saturday.