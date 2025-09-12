GHC18m investment in Ghana Premier League will improve the quality - Agyemang-Badu

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu beleives the GHC18m investment in the Ghana Premier League will help improve the quality.

Each club is expected to pocket GHC1m following the unveiling of the partnership with Adesa Productions Limited (APL).

Speaking in an interview with 3Sports, Agyemang-Badu described the deal as a huge boost for clubs ahead of the 2025/26 season.

“The GHS 1 million will do a lot for the clubs. It will help us get a lot of quality in the Ghana Premier League,” the 2009 U-20 World Cup winner said.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will host Hohoe United in the opener of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium tonight, with kick-off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.

President John Mahama is expected to be in attendance.