Biomechanics: The Game Changer Ghana’s Football Desperately Needs

By Belinda plange
MON, 08 SEP 2025

Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad in the World Cup qualifier was more than just a missed opportunity; it was a mirror reflecting the deeper cracks in our game. By the 60th minute, fatigue set in, sharpness dissolved, and biomechanics or the lack thereof, became the difference between victory and a frustrating draw.

The 60th-Minute Collapse
For the first hour, Ghana showed control and intent. But after the 60th minute, everything changed. Players struggled with poor running mechanics, delayed recovery movements, and weakened core stability. Their once-fluid transitions became laboured, defensive errors crept in, and concentration slipped. Biomechanical inefficiency under fatigue costs Ghana dearly, and this is not an isolated case.

The Power of Biomechanics.
Biomechanics is more than science; it’s football’s hidden weapon. By analysing movement patterns, biomechanics helps Spot injury risks early before they derail careers. Optimise performance, improving speed, agility, and endurance. Design smarter training programs tailored to each player’s body mechanics. If embraced, biomechanics could give Ghana’s footballers the physical edge to outlast opponents, play smarter, and perform consistently at the highest level.

Unlocking Ghana’s True Potential.
Ghana has the talent. What’s missing is science. Integrating biomechanical analysis into training and prioritising fatigue management could transform our game. Imagine a Black Stars squad that doesn’t fade after an hour but grows stronger as opponents crumble. That is the promise biomechanics holds.

An Investment in Victory.
Investing in biomechanics isn’t optional; it’s essential. It’s an investment in fewer injuries, longer careers, and, most importantly, results on the pitch. If Ghana is serious about competing with the world’s best, the time to act is now. Biomechanics is not the future. It is the game-changer Ghana needs today.

By Belinda Plange.
(Exercise and sport scientist.)
Dr. Aniemena -George Chidi
( Sport & Exercise Physician)

