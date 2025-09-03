$5000 budget for fueling Black Stars team bus cancelled by Sports Minister, Kofi Adams

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has slashed $5,000 (GHC58,000) originally earmarked for fuelling the Black Stars’ team bus from its expenditure plan.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams disclosed the adjustment during a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, September 2, ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad.

According to Mr. Adams, the budget presentation formed part of President John Mahama’s directive to promote transparency and accountability in the funding of national teams.

Overall, $1.3 million has been approved for Ghana’s upcoming qualifiers against Chad and Mali. Of this amount, $841,290 has been allocated for the away fixture against Chad, while $436,600 has been budgeted for the clash with Mali in Accra.

The cost of managing the Black Stars has long drawn public criticism, with many questioning the high sums allocated for team operations.

Ghana will take on Chad in N’Djamena on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.