2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars open camp today for Chad and Mali games

MON, 01 SEP 2025

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to officially open camp in Accra today as they prepare for the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will travel to face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before returning home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The squad is scheduled to hold its first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium today, September 1, which will be open to both media and fans.

On Tuesday, September 2, the team will conduct a closed-door session before departing for N’djamena later that evening.

Head coach Otto Addo has named a 24-man squad for the upcoming fixtures, with Union Berlin’s left-back Derrick Arthur Köhn receiving his first call-up.

91202582244-otkvn0y442-blackstars-wcq-78-squadlist-scaled

Several key players, including Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, and Elisha Owusu, have already arrived in Accra.

Currently leading Group I, Ghana has amassed 15 points from six matches—three ahead of Comoros and five clear of Madagascar—as they aim for a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance.

