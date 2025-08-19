ModernGhana logo
Racist insults against Schalke player Antwi Adjei in Leipzig

By Francis Tawiah (Duisburg-Germany)
TUE, 19 AUG 2025

A racist insult against Christopher Antwi-Adjei, during the match between Lok Leipzig and Schalke. The match was interrupted and the professional player filed a complaint. In the 12th minute of the match in the first round of the DFB Cup, Antwi-Adjei wanted to take a throw-in. Fans of Lok Leipzig standing behind him shouted ‘East Germany.’ After a brief pause, Antwi-Adjei apparently reacted to another disgusting shout, he turned briefly towards the fans, then went to the assistant referee and signalled the insult to him.

Schalke 04 captain Kenan Karaman, who is said to have also heard the insult, discussed the incident with referee Dr. Max Burda, after which the stadium announcer made an announcement that discriminatory chants were to be refrained from.

We condemn discrimination; that is our position as a club. Racism and discrimination have no place on the football pitch. The whole stadium is booing. It's not just one person. The match continued after a two-minute interruption. Antwi-Adjei was booed continuously, and parts of the crowd also responded to the announcement with boos.

A completely incomprehensible and disappointing reaction, Schalke 04 said. Sports director Frank Baumann said, first of all, I feel very sorry for Christopher that he has to listen to such words. We condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms and hope that the person responsible will be found. We stand firmly by Christopher's side.

Schalke coach Milon Muslic said: ‘We're trivialising this," we always talk about one individual. I think the whole stadium had a sense of what was happening. Nevertheless, the stadium booed. That's not just one individual. I want to make that clear.

