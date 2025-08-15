GFA President Kurt Okraku commends MTN Ghana for $2m investment in football

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okuraku has expressed heartfelt gratitude to MTN Ghana for investing in the country's youth through football.

On Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, announced a two-year sponsorship deal worth $2m to become the headline sponsor of the Black Stars, Black Queens, Black Princesses, and Black Starlets.

Speaking to the media, Mr Okraku highlighted the significance of the partnership.

"The belief is that if you invest in the youth of today, you will probably have a better tomorrow. Isn't that apparent? Absolutely. So MTN and Ghana have always shown the way, and have always shown leadership, and have always believed in our collective tomorrow, for which reason we are here today, to announce a two-year partnership between the FA and MTN and Ghana worth two million dollars."

He further expressed his appreciation for MTN's investment, stating, "This investment by MTN will ensure that these young boys… will have the best operations that will put them in a competitive mood for the big championships."

Emphasing the weight of the sponsorship deal, he stated, "A big problem of the FA has been solved by MTN."

Kurt Okraku's gratitude reflects the GFA's appreciation for MTN's support and confidence in the potential of Ghanaian youth.