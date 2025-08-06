ModernGhana logo
Ghana Premier League: GHC1m not enough to halt mass player exodus - George Afriyie

WED, 06 AUG 2025

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has expressed skepticism over the impact of the GHC 1 million financial support being offered to clubs ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season, insisting it will do little to curb the growing trend of player exodus.

Each top-flight club is set to receive GHC 1 million, following a partnership agreement between Adesa Production Limited and the GFA, facilitated by the Government of Ghana.

But speaking on Asempa FM, Afriyie argued that the amount is not enough to make the local league competitive with other African nations in terms of player remuneration.

“The money is not enough to retain players in the league,” Afriyie said.

“In Ethiopia, players earn about $2,500; in Tanzania, they make between $2,500 and $3,000; and in Sudan, salaries are close to $5,000.

“So, offering someone 5,000 Ghana cedis is simply not enough to compete with these leagues.

“These are the things we should be thinking about if we want to make our league attractive," he added.

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League is scheduled to kick off on the weekend of September 12.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

