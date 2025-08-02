GFA, Adesa Productions partnership will improve salaries of GPL players – Maxwell Konadu

Ghanaian coach Maxwell Konadu beleives the Ghana Football Association’s new broadcast partnership with Adesa Productions Limited will improve the salaries of players in the topflight.

The new partnership will take effect ahead of the 2025/26 football season, which will also see each Premier League club take home GHS 1m before the start of the season.

Describing the initiative as “very, very good,” Konadu said it was exactly what domestic football needed to regain its competitive edge.

He emphasised its potential economic benefits for players and club owners alike.

“I believe this will help improve the average salary of the Ghanaian footballer. This is what we’ve all been advocating for. I’m happy for this initiative,” he said.

“It’s not easy to own and manage a Premier League team, so these are the initiatives that will support the club owners.”

The deal includes three live matches per matchday and highlight packages for all fixtures, moves expected to reenergise fan interest, attract sponsors, and usher in renewed financial stability for the domestic league.

The new football season is expected to kick off in mid-September.