ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GFA, Adesa Productions partnership will improve salaries of GPL players – Maxwell Konadu

Football News GFA, Adesa Productions partnership will improve salaries of GPL players – Maxwell Konadu
SAT, 02 AUG 2025

Ghanaian coach Maxwell Konadu beleives the Ghana Football Association’s new broadcast partnership with Adesa Productions Limited will improve the salaries of players in the topflight.

The new partnership will take effect ahead of the 2025/26 football season, which will also see each Premier League club take home GHS 1m before the start of the season.

Describing the initiative as “very, very good,” Konadu said it was exactly what domestic football needed to regain its competitive edge.

He emphasised its potential economic benefits for players and club owners alike.

“I believe this will help improve the average salary of the Ghanaian footballer. This is what we’ve all been advocating for. I’m happy for this initiative,” he said.

“It’s not easy to own and manage a Premier League team, so these are the initiatives that will support the club owners.”

The deal includes three live matches per matchday and highlight packages for all fixtures, moves expected to reenergise fan interest, attract sponsors, and usher in renewed financial stability for the domestic league.

The new football season is expected to kick off in mid-September.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

16 hours ago

Chinese investors condemn illegal mining undertaken by some Chinese nationals Chinese investors condemn illegal mining undertaken by some Chinese nationals

17 hours ago

Policy analyst and natural resource governance expert Dr. Steve Manteaw Dr. Manteaw backs gov’t move to fund Big Push with oil revenues, says it makes e...

17 hours ago

Parliament goes for recess after intense legislative session Parliament goes for recess after intense legislative session

17 hours ago

Kumasi Mayor orders encroachers to vacate public school lands Kumasi Mayor orders encroachers to vacate public school lands

18 hours ago

Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opareleft and Former GACL Board Chairman, Paul Adom-Otchere GACL terminates Evatex contract at centre of OSP probe involving Adom-Otchere

18 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George I can’t allow continuous plain stealing of Ghanaians by DStv — Sam George

18 hours ago

Reduce your prices or face license suspension on August 7 — Sam George to DStv Reduce your prices or face license suspension on August 7 — Sam George to DStv

18 hours ago

The immediate past Board Chairman of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom-Otchere GACL probe: OSP releases Adom-Otchere after meeting revised bail conditions

19 hours ago

Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solidarity Ghana sends 40 metric tons of cocoa products to Palestine in humanitarian solida...

19 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George We’ll not allow ritual content to be shown on Ghanaian TV stations — Sam George

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line