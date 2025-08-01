ModernGhana logo
Adesa-GFA partnership will help transform local football, says Maxwell Konadu

FRI, 01 AUG 2025

Former Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has thrown his weight behind the newly-announced partnership between Adesa Productions Limited (APL) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA), describing it as a “very, very good initiative” that could significantly enhance the domestic football landscape.

The deal, which was unveiled on Thursday in the presence of Sports Minister Kofi Adams, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and other high-ranking government and GFA officials, is expected to boost coverage and investment in the local game ahead of the new season.

Konadu, speaking at the event, said the initiative was long overdue.

"This has been long overdue,” he said. “These are the kinds of interventions that can really support our game. Once it starts, it will help a lot of youth and go a long way in sustaining clubs.

He also noted the financial difficulties club administrators often face and believes the partnership could offer crucial relief.

“It’s not easy to own and manage a Premier League team. These are the initiatives that will support club owners. And in the end, it benefits the communities because the youth in these areas will directly gain from it.”

He further pointed to one of the most persistent issues in Ghanaian football—poor player salaries—as an area that could see improvement under the new deal.

"I believe this will help improve the average salary of the Ghanaian footballer. This is what we’ve all been advocating for. I’m happy for this initiative."

As part of the deal, each Ghana Premier League club will receive GHC1 million before the start of the upcoming season.

Additionally, three live matches will be broadcast every weekend, with all games to be packaged as highlight shows for wider distribution.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

