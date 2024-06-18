Nsoatreman FC and FC Samartex express interest in Ibrahim Danlad - Reports

Ghana Premier League clubs, Nsoatreman FC and FC Samartex have shown keen interest in signing goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, according to reports.

Danlad, who had limited playing time during the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season, is set to depart Asante Kotoko as his contract has expired.

Having joined Kotoko in the 2016-17 season, Danlad has made notable contributions to the team and garnered accolades throughout his career. He has represented Ghana at various youth levels, including the U-17, U-20, and U-23 squads.

His achievements include winning the Ghana Premier League in the 2021-22 season, the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in 2021, and the WAFU Zone B U-20 Tournament in 2020.

Danlad has also received individual honours such as the Golden Glove at the WAFU Zone B U-20 Tournament in 2020 and the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in 2021. He was named Goalkeeper of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards in 2021.

During the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Danlad made thirteen appearances for Asante Kotoko.