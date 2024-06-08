ModernGhana logo
I have been contacted by Bulgaria to play for them - Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey reveals

SAT, 08 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian forward, Bernard Tekpetey has disclosed that the Bulgarian Federation has approached him about switching his nationality to play for their national team.

Despite delivering consistent performances for Ludogorets in Bulgaria's top league over the past four seasons, the 26-year-old has only earned two caps for the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars.

Both appearances came during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, where he made a substitute appearance and started in the third-place playoff match.

Among the players named in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for the June World Cup qualifiers, only Mohammed Kudus has scored more goals (18) across all competitions this season than Tekpetey, who has netted 15.

“I think it might happen because I have a Bulgarian passport, which allows me to switch and play,” Tekpetey told Joy FM.

“They contacted me, but I told them I need to discuss this with my family first. I come from Ghana, and I can't make such a decision without considering my mom’s feelings. She would be unhappy. I need to talk to her first.

“My mom loves and wants to see me play for the national team. She was very happy when my name was included in the AFCON provisional squad.

“I just didn't want to bring it up with her yet. I want to stay calm, focus on my game, and see what happens next.”

However, according to FIFA rules, Tekpetey's two appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations prevent him from switching nationalities.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

