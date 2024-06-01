ModernGhana logo
No Ghanaian boxer for Paris 2024 as six Black Bomber and one Black Hitter miss slots

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana's quest to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics in boxing has come to an end.

The 2nd World Qualifying Tournament held at the Indoor Arena - Huamark Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, saw all seven Ghanaian boxers failing to secure qualification.

In the Women's Middleweight (75 kg) category, Ornella Sathoud of Ghana was defeated by Shierleidis Orozco of Colombia in a unanimous 0-5 decision, ending her dream of competing in Paris.

Reflecting on her experience, Ornella shared on Facebook, "The past three weeks have been another amazing adventure in my boxing journey, representing Buffalo in the Golden Gloves and Ghana in the World Olympics Qualifiers in Thailand. I didn’t get the win today, but it was a great experience. We win some and we learn. I thank all the coaches for their support and guidance, my teammates, my boxing family, my family, and friends for their unconditional love and support. Until next time."

Ghana's male boxing team, known as the Black Bombers, and the female team, the Black Hitters, along with the youth team, the Black Rockets, will have to look forward to future competitions as their current Olympic journey comes to a close.

