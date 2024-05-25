Man Utd qualifies for Europa League, Chelsea to play Conference League

Manchester United's FA Cup win means they will play in the Europa League next season and Newcastle miss out on European qualification.

The winners of the FA Cup - won by United on Saturday at Wembley - are handed a Europa League place meaning despite finishing eighth in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag's side will be playing in Europe next season.

The knock-on effect of that means Chelsea, who finished sixth in the Premier League, will now play in the Conference League and seventh-placed Newcastle miss out completely on European football.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa will play in the Champions League.

Who has qualified for Europe?