ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Man Utd qualifies for Europa League, Chelsea to play Conference League

By skysports
Football News Man Utd qualifies for Europa League, Chelsea to play Conference League
SAT, 25 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Manchester United's FA Cup win means they will play in the Europa League next season and Newcastle miss out on European qualification.

The winners of the FA Cup - won by United on Saturday at Wembley - are handed a Europa League place meaning despite finishing eighth in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag's side will be playing in Europe next season.

The knock-on effect of that means Chelsea, who finished sixth in the Premier League, will now play in the Conference League and seventh-placed Newcastle miss out completely on European football.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa will play in the Champions League.

But the Europa League and Conference League places are still up for grabs, with Tottenham, Manchester United, Newcastle and Chelsea all in the mix.

525202495249-1h830n4ayu-premier-league-standings

Who has qualified for Europe?

  • Champions League: Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa
  • Europa League: Tottenham, Man Utd
  • Conference League: Chelsea

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Celine Ndidum and Afiba Abigail Tandoh Ghanaian lady missing after visiting friends in Nigeria

6 hours ago

Ambulance case: Resign before NDC releases evidence – Amaliba to Godfred Dame Ambulance case: Resign before NDC releases evidence – Amaliba to Godfred Dame

6 hours ago

Lil Win involved in near-fatal accident at Amakom Lil Win involved in near-fatal accident at Amakom

6 hours ago

Ambulance case: AG has no intention of conducting fair prosecution – Justice Srem-Sai Ambulance case: AG has no intention of conducting fair prosecution – Justice Sre...

8 hours ago

Youve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — NDCs Amaliba You’ve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — N...

8 hours ago

May 25: Cedi sells at GHS14.91 to 1, GHS13.96 on BoG interbank May 25: Cedi sells at GHS14.91 to $1, GHS13.96 on BoG interbank

8 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance procurement case: AG releases rejected plea bargain offer by 3rd accus...

8 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam No need to rush and buy forex amid cedi depreciation; it will bounce soon — Fina...

8 hours ago

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance Actions of currency speculators influencing cedi's free fall – Finance Minister

8 hours ago

May 25: Rainstorms, rains already in parts of Ghana; flash floods imminent — GMet May 25: Rainstorms, rains already in parts of Ghana; flash floods imminent — GMe...

Just in....
body-container-line