La Liga: Girona put seven past Granada to end 'historic' season

Girona rounded off an impressive season with a 7-0 victory over relegated Granada as Artem Dovbyk pulled a goal clear as La Liga’s top scorer.

Ukraine striker Dovbyk scored a hat-trick as the Catalan club chalked up the biggest victory in their history.

Eric Garcia and Viktor Tsygankov both found the net before Dovbyk scored his first of the game from the penalty spot a minute before half-time.

Tsygankov scored his second early in the second half before Dovbyk struck twice either side of Cristhian Stuani's goal.

Dovbyk now has 24 goals in La Liga this season, one ahead of Alexander Sorloth who will get a chance to regain top spot in the battle for the Pichichi Trophy when his Villarreal side play Osasuna on Saturday.

Girona will now look forward to European football for the first time next season having finished third to secure a place in the Champions League.

"I am happy because it is a historic season, these players are incredible. It has been a great season," Girona boss Michel said.

"The only thing we had at stake today was to make our fans proud, which is the main objective in every game. Also to help Dovbyk for the possibility of being top scorer, those were the two objectives and I think we have achieved them."

Manchester City's parent company City Football Group is the biggest single owner of Girona with a 47 % stake.