ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

La Liga: Girona put seven past Granada to end 'historic' season

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Artem Dovbyk joined Girona from Ukrainian club Dnipro-1 in August 2023
SAT, 25 MAY 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Artem Dovbyk joined Girona from Ukrainian club Dnipro-1 in August 2023

Girona rounded off an impressive season with a 7-0 victory over relegated Granada as Artem Dovbyk pulled a goal clear as La Liga’s top scorer.

Ukraine striker Dovbyk scored a hat-trick as the Catalan club chalked up the biggest victory in their history.

Eric Garcia and Viktor Tsygankov both found the net before Dovbyk scored his first of the game from the penalty spot a minute before half-time.

Tsygankov scored his second early in the second half before Dovbyk struck twice either side of Cristhian Stuani's goal.

Dovbyk now has 24 goals in La Liga this season, one ahead of Alexander Sorloth who will get a chance to regain top spot in the battle for the Pichichi Trophy when his Villarreal side play Osasuna on Saturday.

Girona will now look forward to European football for the first time next season having finished third to secure a place in the Champions League.

"I am happy because it is a historic season, these players are incredible. It has been a great season," Girona boss Michel said.

"The only thing we had at stake today was to make our fans proud, which is the main objective in every game. Also to help Dovbyk for the possibility of being top scorer, those were the two objectives and I think we have achieved them."

Manchester City's parent company City Football Group is the biggest single owner of Girona with a 47 % stake.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

The ICJ's rulings are binding but it has no way to enforce them. By Nick Gammon AFP ICJ orders Israel to 'immediately halt' Rafah offensive

1 hour ago

Map of Mali. By Sophie RAMIS, Vincent LEFAI AFP Mali junta comes under fire from PM's allies for first time

1 hour ago

Tens of thousands of people have taken refuge in camps near the eastern DR Congo city of Goma because of increased violence blamed on M23 rebels. By ALEXIS HUGUET AFPFile Calls to protect DR Congo civilians as fighting flares

16 hours ago

Stability in sight as gov't expects 2.32billion forex inflows to curb Cedi depreciation Stability in sight as gov't expects $2.32billion forex inflows to curb Cedi depr...

16 hours ago

Court dismisses Food Sovereignty's challenge to commercialisation of GMOs Court dismisses Food Sovereignty's challenge to commercialisation of GMOs

17 hours ago

IMANI PULSE report episode 7: Positive sentiment towards NDC rises while NPPs decline IMANI PULSE report episode 7: Positive sentiment towards NDC rises while NPP’s d...

17 hours ago

We've not approved any product for body part enlargement — FDA We've not approved any product for body part enlargement — FDA

19 hours ago

Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam Seasonal forex demand, payment to contractors and speculation putting pressure o...

19 hours ago

Limited Voter Registration: Take advantage of deadline extension to get registered - EC charges eligible citizens Limited Voter Registration: Take advantage of deadline extension to get register...

19 hours ago

Voter registration: 1,810 new voters challenged in Volta Region Voter registration: 1,810 new voters challenged in Volta Region

Just in....
body-container-line