Engineers & Planners Ltd injects funds into RTU to prevent relegation

RTU, a struggling football club in the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League, received a crucial financial boost from Engineers & Planners Ltd, an indigenous mining company owned by Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.

This support will help the club play its remaining games with better resources.

RTU, established in 1976, is the main football club in the Northern Region and has been in the top tier of Ghanaian football for over 40 years.

The club is determined to win its remaining games and secure its place in the league.

RTU expressed deep gratitude to the sponsoring companies for their timely assistance.

