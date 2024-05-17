ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Engineers & Planners Ltd injects funds into RTU to prevent relegation

League Report Engineers Planners Ltd injects funds into RTU to prevent relegation
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN

RTU, a struggling football club in the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League, received a crucial financial boost from Engineers & Planners Ltd, an indigenous mining company owned by Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.

This support will help the club play its remaining games with better resources.

RTU, established in 1976, is the main football club in the Northern Region and has been in the top tier of Ghanaian football for over 40 years.

The club is determined to win its remaining games and secure its place in the league.

RTU expressed deep gratitude to the sponsoring companies for their timely assistance.

Read press release

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumias campaign akin to comedy show - Osman Ayariga Bawumia’s campaign akin to comedy show - Osman Ayariga  

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo forwards petition to remove Special Prosecutor to Chief Justice Akufo-Addo forwards petition to remove Special Prosecutor to Chief Justice

2 hours ago

I know armed robbers den: Arrest Sammi Awuku — Security expert tells IGP I know armed robbers’ den: Arrest Sammi Awuku — Security expert tells IGP

2 hours ago

We wont accept ECs flippant election results in 2024 — NDC warns We won’t accept EC’s flippant election results in 2024 — NDC warns

2 hours ago

You won't see Mahama again after you vote for him especially after he takes his honeymoon; he'll have nothing at stake — Bawumia warns electorate You won't see Mahama again after you vote for him especially after he takes his ...

2 hours ago

Community mining scheme now for NPP party chairmen, DCEs, politically-connected - Mahama reveals Community mining scheme now for NPP party chairmen, DCEs, politically-connected ...

3 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa Akosombo dam spillage victims to get free voter ID replacement — EC

4 hours ago

Parts of Ghana to experience rains, thunderstorms this evening — GMet Parts of Ghana to experience rains, thunderstorms this evening — GMet

4 hours ago

Rtd Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng 2024 election: Things might explode if there is an obvious NDC win and NPP tries...

4 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng Martin Amidu petitions Akufo-Addo to remove Special prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

Just in....
body-container-line