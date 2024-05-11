Dominic Thiem forced into early retirement after injuries

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem says he will retire later this year because of the wrist injury that derailed his career.

The 30-year-old Austrian, who reached four Grand Slam finals, hopes to finish his career at a home event in Vienna in October.

"It is a very important, very sad, very beautiful message that this season will be my last one," Thiem said.

"There are some reasons behind it: firstly, of course, my wrist. It is not exactly the way it should be and how I want it.

"The second reason is my inner feeling: I have been thinking about this decision for a very long time."

Thiem won his only Grand Slam title at the 2020 US Open, lifting him to a career-high ranking of third in the world.

He had previously finished runner-up at the 2018 and 2019 French Opens and the 2020 Australian Open.

Less than a year after his New York triumph, Thiem suffered a wrist injury that kept him off the ATP Tour for 10 months and resulted in his ranking plummeting to outside the top 350.

Thiem returned to the top 100 last year, but has been unable to regain the form and consistency that marked him out as one of the leading players in the sport.

In March he said he had a minor recurrence of the wrist injury but returned last month to play events in Estoril, Monte Carlo, Munich and Madrid.

"I've had success and trophies which I never dreamt of. It was an incredible journey," Thiem said.

"In the end I came to the conclusion that this decision to end my career at the end of this season is the only right one."

Alexander Zverev, who was beaten by Thiem in the US Open final, said he was losing "one of my best friends on tour".

"He's one of the greatest champions we've had," Zverev added.

"He was a powerhouse for his entire career and I wish him nothing but the best in the future."