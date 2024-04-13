Former Zambia captain Rainford Kalaba in coma after grisly road accident

Former Zambia national team captain Rainford Kalaba has been left in critical condition after a tragic road accident on Saturday, April 13th.

Kalaba's vehicle collided head-on with a truck on the Kafue road in Zambia, causing it to roll off the road. His partner, who was driving the Mercedes with him, was also involved in the accident.

Following the crash, Kalaba was swiftly transported to the University Teaching Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma due to the severity of his injuries.

TP Mazemba in a Facebook said, "ACCURACY. We just heard from the medical team that took on Maestro Rainford KALABA. Declared dead by the emergency services who received the former TPM player, victim of a serious traffic accident, the doctors who received him have just placed him in an artificial coma but his situation is critical."

A veteran of the game, the 37-year-old had recently retired from professional football, having enjoyed a distinguished career with clubs such as ZESCO United, Braga, and Gil Vicente, before his tenure at TP Mazembe, where he made over 250 appearances during his 12-year stint.

Kalaba was a pivotal figure for the Zambian national team, earning 103 caps and notably winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012. His achievements also included clinching the CAF Champions League title with Mazembe in the 2014/15 season.

Throughout his career, Kalaba had ventured abroad, playing in Portugal for clubs like Braga, Gil Vicente, and Leiria.