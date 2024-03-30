Ghanaian boxing icon Braimah Kamoko, famously known as Bukom Banku, has shared details about his family life, disclosing that out of his 13 children, only 10 bear a resemblance to him.

In an interview with 3FM, Bukom Banku provided a glimpse into his personal life where he revealed a little of his extensive family.

Known for his candid demeanor and straightforward remarks, Bukom Banku opened up about the joys and challenges of parenthood, shedding light on his experiences as a father.

During the interview, the boxer revealed that he is the proud father of 13 children, with 10 of them exhibiting a striking resemblance to him.

He singled out one of his sons, Abu Kamoko, also known as ‘Tilapia’, who shares his passion for boxing and closely resembles him both in appearance and demeanor.

"I have 13 children, and it's interesting to note that 10 of them take after me, while the remaining three seem to favor their mothers.

“Among them, Abu Kamoko bears the closest resemblance to me," Bukom Banku remarked.

When questioned about the possibility of DNA testing to confirm paternity, the boxer reacted confidently, stating, “Kwerh…fast game. My blood is thick so there's no need for DNA testing. You have to be born fresh to be a true Banku."

Abu Kamoko, following in his father's footsteps, recently competed in the 86kg cruiserweight category at the All-African Games, where he secured a silver medal.

His achievement surpassed his father's accolades, as Bukom Banku had won a bronze medal in the same category 25 years ago.