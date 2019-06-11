Face of Culture Nigeria,Queen Janet Afolabi kicks off her educational campaign

Queen Janet Afolabi, Reigning Face of Culture Nigeria have recently added her name in the record book of Nigerian beauty queens who had in the past, demonstrated the real essence of their crown as she carried out a successful educational campaign in Lagos.

Queen Janet visited Morocco Comprehensive high school, Yaba, Lagos and donated notebooks, novels and other reading materials to the pupils. She also gave out sanitary pads and shaving sticks to the adult ones to help them keep proper hygiene.

The beauty queen’s mission was clearly spelt out; according to her, the initiative was a flagship of her pet project tagged ‘’sensitizing students on culture and hygiene", geared towards promoting education for the less privileged and building peaceful and united Nigeria.

The staff present, Mr Ajayi , who received the items before sharing it to the pupils,commended the young beauty queen for bringing succour to the pupils. He therefore urged Nigerians to emulate the kind gesture, saying “government alone cannot be held responsible for improving the educational standard in Nigeria.