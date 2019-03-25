Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
Celebrities Birthday | Mar 25, 2019

Actress Angel Samuda Donates To Old People On Her Birthday

Nollywood Gists
Actress Angel Samuda Donates To Old People On Her Birthday

Budding Nollywood star Angel Samuda mark her birthday yesterday with yet another attractive shoot and philanthropic gesture.

The actress cum fashion designer rock an exquisite high slit gown, putting her flawless skin, sensational frame and svelte curves on display.

To celebrate her birthday, she carried out a charity project at an elderly home in Port-Harcourt River state where she donate wheelchair, food stuffs and other home needs/ materials to the less privileged inhabitants.

3242019110535 img20190323wa0026

3242019110535 img20190323wa0034

3242019110535 img20190323wa0031

3242019110727 img20190323wa0024

3242019110727 img20190323wa0025

3242019110728 screenshot 20190323144558 1553357527016

TOP STORIES

Nationwide Campaign On Road Safety Begins Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Mahama Visits Accra Bus Stations Today Ahead Of Easter

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line