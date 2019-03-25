Actress Angel Samuda Donates To Old People On Her Birthday

Budding Nollywood star Angel Samuda mark her birthday yesterday with yet another attractive shoot and philanthropic gesture.

The actress cum fashion designer rock an exquisite high slit gown, putting her flawless skin, sensational frame and svelte curves on display.

To celebrate her birthday, she carried out a charity project at an elderly home in Port-Harcourt River state where she donate wheelchair, food stuffs and other home needs/ materials to the less privileged inhabitants.