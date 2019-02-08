Timaya’s Chulo Vibes - The Whole Ep Is A Vibe

Timaya’s 7th studio project ’Chulo Vibes’ comes 5 years after his last album, and is well worth the wait.

The “Chulo Vibes” EP is an entertaining mix of rhythms and messages that provide a very enjoyable easy listening experience within 9 tracks. Most notable about the compilation is how Timaya stays true to the sound we know and love,

an eclectic balance of afrobeat, dancehall and reggae.

According to the artiste, ”CHULO VIBES is a collection of music that I can say best defines me, my sound and brand.

I am all about good energy, love, positive living, being thankful always, and you can hear all this on, not just the EP, but all

my songs.”

For Chulo Vibes, Timaya worked with different producers like Chilz, KelP, and Christringz, to name a few. While the EP

consists mostly of solo singles, Timaya selects three artistes from three majorly black regions of the world currently

influencing music to collaborate with, fostering the spirit of unity and inclusion. Nigeria’s Burna Boy represents West Africa,

Tanzania’s Alikiba represents East Africa, and the king of Soca music, Machel Montano from Trinidad & Tobago, represents

The Carribean.

Everything about the Chulo Vibes EP will resonate with music lovers, especially those who have been Timaya fans from the beginning. All of it is truly a vibe.