Tonto Dikeh Joins Others to Condemn Jussies Mollett Attack
By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has joined other celebrities to condemn yesterday's homophobic attack on Empire star, Jussies Mollett.
In a post shared on her IG page, Tonto Dikeh, who describes herself as a ''Radical for Jesus'', stated that no one should be made to suffer because of how they love differently and that she understands what the bible says about how Jussie, a gay, loves and also knows what the bible says about other sins.
“Sending you Love and Light. No one should suffer because they love differently. I know what the Bible says about this, AND I ALSO KNOW WHAT THAT SAME BIBLE SAYS ABOUT THE OTHER SINS WE (YOU AND I) COMMIT SHAMELESSLY.. #say no to homophobia. We love you @jussiesmollett? The world at large needs healing, Say no to hate,” she wrote.
Tonto Dikeh Joins Others to Condemn Jussies Mollett Attack
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has joined other celebrities to condemn yesterday's homophobic attack on Empire star, Jussies Mollett.
In a post shared on her IG page, Tonto Dikeh, who describes herself as a ''Radical for Jesus'', stated that no one should be made to suffer because of how they love differently and that she understands what the bible says about how Jussie, a gay, loves and also knows what the bible says about other sins.
“Sending you Love and Light. No one should suffer because they love differently. I know what the Bible says about this, AND I ALSO KNOW WHAT THAT SAME BIBLE SAYS ABOUT THE OTHER SINS WE (YOU AND I) COMMIT SHAMELESSLY.. #say no to homophobia. We love you @jussiesmollett? The world at large needs healing, Say no to hate,” she wrote.