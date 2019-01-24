Tonto Dikeh Threatens to Kill Hackers and Go to Jail

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is ready for any form of threat or drama this New Year as she is all out to take the bull by the horn.

The actress got a private message from hackers who have threatened to release her nude photos by the weekend if she does not get across to them.

Rather than getting scared, the actress has advised them to go ahead before she does the sharing as she has spent so much time pampering her body and the nude photos will help her sell her market better.

In her words, “THESE ONES ARE STILL LEARNING, IF I GIVE YOU GUYS A DIRTY SLAP YOU WILL RELEASE MY NUDES TODAY. How dare you have my nudes and decide to release it at weekend, Do you know how much I have spent on my body so far. Don’t play with me, RELEASE THE SHIT LETS MAKE MONEY. I WANNA BLOW SO DONT LET ME DROP IT BEFORE YOU LAD!!

“If you release a photoshopped picture of me, I WILL SHOOT YOU IN THE HEAD AND GO TO JAIL, I will hunt you down and do really bad things to everyone you Love. DARE ME DARE ME DARE ME DARE ME.”