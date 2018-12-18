Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are In Ghana; An Analysis On Biblical Slave...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
3 hours ago | Art & Culture

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Supports his Newly Graduating Wife

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Supports his Newly Graduating Wife

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has continued to cause trouble for some of the younger men as he has shown that older men take good care of the ladies.

The Oba is blessed with many wives and he has made sure that he always creates time for them no matter how tough the business of the day is.

One thing is certain, he does not fail at taking them all out on vacation and also spoiling them with gifts.

It has never been heard that the oba is having issues with any of his wives as they all live peacefully.

Recently, the 80-Year-Old Alaafin of Oyo, and Young Queen, Olori Memunat, were pictured together after her graduation.

12182018120341 alaafin

Art & Culture
Powered By Modern Ghana
Actress, Ini Edo Breaks the Internet with Native Attire
Ooni of Ife’s New Wife, Naomi Oluwaseyi Stuns in New Photos
Ambode Promises to Reawaken Hidden Treasure in indigenous Festivals
Actor, Femi Branch Installed with Chieftaincy title as JAGUN ASA of Ede land (photos)
TOP STORIES

Mahama Describes 2018 Christmas Under NPP Most Driest for Gh...

15 hours ago

$12.5m Drone Deal Wont be Funded By 2018 Budget– Bawumia Sla...

15 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line