Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Supports his Newly Graduating Wife

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has continued to cause trouble for some of the younger men as he has shown that older men take good care of the ladies.

The Oba is blessed with many wives and he has made sure that he always creates time for them no matter how tough the business of the day is.

One thing is certain, he does not fail at taking them all out on vacation and also spoiling them with gifts.

It has never been heard that the oba is having issues with any of his wives as they all live peacefully.

Recently, the 80-Year-Old Alaafin of Oyo, and Young Queen, Olori Memunat, were pictured together after her graduation.