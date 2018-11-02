Yvonne Nwosu Seeks a Man With ‘Big Cassava’ as She Awaits a Suitor

While awaiting a man with ‘big cassava,’ TV personality, Yvonne Nwosu has promised her father that by the end of this year, she would be married.

Yvonne took to her instagram page to list out the things she would love to have in her man in order for any man coming to ask her hand in marriage to be aware before making a move.

She said, “So earlier this year, I promised my dad I was gonna get married by the end of year and now the time has come lol. But as expected, a doll has her criteria 🙈😌

Kindly see below the requirements needed for eligibility:

1. Must be God fearing.

2. Single or (divorced)

3. Any nationality is fine.

4. 5"11 to 6"2 (height).

5. Flat or big tummy is fine.

6. 33yrs to 45yr old.

7. He must be financially capable!

8. Must be generous.

9. Adventurous and open minded.

10. Cassava must be ‘BIG' and must be skilled at using it.

11. And most importantly.... your down south game must be on point.”