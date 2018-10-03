Foluke Daramola Salako Gets New Political Appointment with APC

Foluke Daramola is a prominent veteran Nollywood actress, film producer and director, who has been consistently active and famous in the industry since she joined in 1993.

She is also a human rights activist; social well being crusader and worker and motivational speaker. She is equally a progressively inclined politician and the founder and African President of Passion Against Rape and Abuse in Africa (Para Africa), a pressure group and humanitarian foundation, she has run for more than 10 years.

Foluke holds a Bachelor's degree in International Relations from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile Ife and a Master's degree in International Law and Diplomacy at the prestigious University of Lagos (Unilag) among other qualifications in executive, leadership and film making professional courses.

She is a prominent entertainment celebrity in Nigeria; highly infuencial and optimally connected.

She is a mother and responsibly married to Olukayode Salako, the Head of National Secretariat, Buhari/Osinbajo Mandate Group in Abuja.

Foluke has always worked with her husband on credible social and political projects as this one. And so, she will be taking up the task as the head of the office of the Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization in the Lagos State chapter of the campaign project.

She is as well currently the corporate identity face and celebrity personality of the Suru Group conglomerate in Africa as its brand ambassador. - Buhari/Osinbajo Mandate Group,

New Media Communications/Publicity, Lagos.