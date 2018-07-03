There's this mad special thing about Actress, Queen Nwokoye…Actress, Adeua Etomi

It is not easy to appreciate one’s work especially when the person is in the same line of business and also seen as possible competitor like in Nollywood but there are some that still love appreciate others like actress, Adesua Etomi.

Adesua recently proved that she does not see anyone as her competitor rather, there is need to always motivate and appreciate others that are doing well.

She recently appreciated the works of her colleague, Queen Nwokoye, whom she said is one special character in Nollywood who sure knows how to interpret her roles and make people laugh.

According to Adesua, “I want to talk about Queen Nwokoye. There's this mad special thing about her. She's effortlessly hilarious. ALWAYS love her character choices especially in comedic roles. Then I met her. What a woman. So kind and beautiful it’s an honour to have you in our industry.”